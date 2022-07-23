Mayurbhanj: Bodies of woman and her brother in law recovered from forest

Baripada: The body of a woman and a man were recovered from the Baghamund forest area in Udala area under Kaptipada Police limits in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Saturday.

The deceased woman has been identified as Karmi Besra of Baghamund village while the male has been identified as Pitambar Besra of Ghuntibil village in the district. Pitambara is said to be the brother in law (diara) of the woman.

As per reports, the two were missing since last Tuesday. Today the locals had gone to the forest in the morning to collect leaves and mushrooms when they spotted the bodies.

However, from circumstantial evidences the death is suspected to be a case of murder as per the onlookers.