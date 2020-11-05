Mayurbhanj And Bhubaneswar Sees 3 COVID Deaths, Toll Rises To 1378

Mayurbhanj And Bhubaneswar Sees 3 COVID Deaths, Toll Rises To 1378

Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 death toll in Odisha rose to 1378 on Thursday with fourteen more succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours, as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

The details of the deceased are:

1. A 60-year-old male of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

2. A 90-year-old male of Mayurbhanj district.

3. A 65-year-old female of Mayurbhanj district.

4. A 66-year-old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

5. A 50-year-old male of Bhubaneswar.

6. A 63-year-old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

7. A 42-year-old male of Ganjam district.

8. An 81-year-old male of Nayagarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus and Hypertension.

9. A 28-year-old male of Nabarangpur district .

10. A 62-year-old female of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension & Hypothyroid.

11. A 65-year-old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Bone T.B.

12. A 70-year-old female of Sambalpur district.

13. An 83-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

14. A 53-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Bronchial Asthma.