Mayurbhanj: 2 arrested for setting elephant’s back on fire in Karanjia

Mayurbhanj: Two temporary forest officials have been dismissed in connection with the case of setting an elephant on fire near Karanjia forest. The two individuals have been identified as Deepak Munda and Bapi Majhi.

The incident took place on the July 15, and the video of the incident went viral on July 27. A young elephant was reportedly set on fire, causing severe injuries to its back.

As per reports, the incident took place during an attempt to drive away a herd of elephants from the area. Shockingly, none of the onlookers intervened to stop the cruel act.