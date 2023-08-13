Mayor launches Team SHINE for cleaner Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a significant move towards ensuring a cleaner and more hygienic environment in Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar, Mayor Sulochana Das unveiled “Team SHINE” (Sanitation & Hygiene Inspection for Neat Environment) on Sunday. Deputy Mayor Manjulata Kanhar, Police Commissioner S.K Priyadarshi, BMC Commissioner Sj. Vijay Amruta Kulange, DCP Bhubaneswar Prateek Singh, Standing Committee chairman, Additional Commissioner, ZDCs, DC-Sanitation, Corporators, BMC officials, and citizens were also present in the event.

Comprising ten teams, each consisting of 5-6 members, Team SHINE aims to reinforce sanitation and hygiene practices across Bhubaneswar. These dedicated teams will work closely with Sanitation Inspectors (SIs) assigned to each ward, collectively embracing the broader vision set by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to make the city the forefront of cleanliness through active citizen participation.

The launch event showcased the commitment of various key figures, including Mayor Sulochana Das, who emphasized the importance of maintaining cleanliness for a healthier and more vibrant Bhubaneswar. Other officials present in the event highlighted the collaborative efforts necessary to achieve this collective goal.