May Lord Jesus Christ’s sacrifice guide us in the path of peace, love…: Odisha CM prays on Good Friday

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik joined the entire world and prayed for peace, love and universal brotherhood on the occasion of Good Friday.

Extending his Good Friday greetings on his Twitter handle, Patnaik said, “My solemn prayers on #GoodFriday. On this auspicious day, may Lord Jesus Christ’s sacrifice guide us in the path of peace, love, compassion, harmony and universal brotherhood.”

My solemn prayers on #GoodFriday. On this auspicious day, may Lord Jesus Christ’s sacrifice guide us in the path of peace, love, compassion, harmony and universal brotherhood. pic.twitter.com/YtNA3AaqA3 — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 7, 2023



Likewise, Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta prayed saying, “May the God bring peace, love and a positive change in your lives. A blessed Good Friday to all my friends.”

May the God bring peace, love and a positive change in your lives. A blessed Good Friday to all my friends.#GoodFriday2023 pic.twitter.com/qXAY6JVGSe — Achyuta Samanta (@achyuta_samanta) April 7, 2023

On Good Friday, the Christians commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary. Good Friday, which is also known as Holy Friday, Great Friday, Great and Holy Friday (also Holy and Great Friday), and Black Friday, is observed during Holy Week as part of the Paschal Triduum with fasting and church services.

Also Read: Sudarshan Pattnaik’s Sculpture On Good Friday Appeals For ‘Prayer For Peace’