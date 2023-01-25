State

Maximum temperature in certain parts of Odisha to go over 30 degrees today

Meteorological department in Bhubaneswar has informed that the temperature in various major cities of Odisha might cross 30 degrees today.

By Shraddha Suman 0
odisha cities temperature
Image Credit: Space.com

Bhubaneswar: With the temperature gradually increasing in various parts of the state, it has been predicted by the Meteorological Center in Bhubaneswar that the maximum temperature in certain parts of Odisha might cross 30 degrees.

The highest maximum temperatures predicted in the state today include 33.8 degrees in Sambalpur, 33.5 degrees in Bhubaneswar, 33.2 degrees in Jharsuguda, 33 degrees in Nayagarh, 32.7 degrees in Sundargarh, 32.5 degrees in Bhawanipatna, 32.5 degrees in Sonepur, 32.5 degrees in Titlagarh, 32.1 degrees in Hirakud, 32 degrees in Bhadrak, 32 degrees in Malkangiri, and 32 degrees in Kendrapara.

There is no change predicted in the minimum temperature during the night for the next five days.

Shallow to moderate fog is expected over a few places in the districts of Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, and Keonjhar.

Bhubaneswar is expected to see mainly clear skies. Similar weather is also expected in Cuttack.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Odisha BJP alleges irregularities in selection of…

Odisha: Patient dies due to shortage of oxygen! SCB…

Anant Ambani visits Puri, offers prayer at Jagannath Temple

1 of 12,700