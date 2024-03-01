The news is by your side.

Maurya Express flagged off from Sambalpur station

By Subadh Nayak
Bhubaneswar: Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister of Education, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India Dharmendra Pradhan flagged off Sambalpur-Hatia-Gorakhpur Maurya Express from Sambalpur Railway Station.

Other dignitaries graced the occasion at Sambalpur are Nauri Nayak Rengali MLA. On the inaugural run, today, the train runs as a special train from Sambalpur. However, the regular service in the extended portion for this train will be commenced from early convenient date which will be notified, shortly. Without disturbing the scheduled timings and stoppages for this train between Hatia and Gorakhpur, this train has been extended to Sambalpur.

Extension of this train to Sambalpur is a game-changer for the people of Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh. The extension of this train from Sambalpur to Gorakhpur will serve as a lifeline for the residents of Western Odisha travelling for various other reasons like Business, Education and Medical Treatment. Apart from this, it will boost to the tourism and cultural exchange having direct connectivity between Gorakhpur and Sambalpur.

The train will have stoppages at crucial stations, including Rengali, Jharsuguda and Rourkela between Sambalpur and Hatia. Earlier, Divisional Railway Manager Tushar Kant Pandey welcomed the Guests and dignitaries.

