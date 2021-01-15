Matriculation Exam Fees Waiver: Rajdhani College Students Thank CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Students of Rajdhani College in Bhubaneswar thanked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday. They expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for waiving the exam fees of the upcoming Matric examinations 2021.

A group of students gathered in front of the noted college under the leadership of former students’ union president and the joint secretary of Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) Asim Mohanty and thanked Patnaik for taking the historic decision.

While speaking to the media persons, Mohanty said that the Chief Minister is always with the people of the State and takes the right decision at the right time for the benefit of everyone.

The waiver of Matriculation exam amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic shows that the CM has concern for the students and their parents who are facing economic problems due to the COVID outbreak, he added.

It is to be noted here that Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced the waiver of Matriculation exam fees for the year 2021.