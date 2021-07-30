Matric offline examination in Odisha begins today

Odisha Matric offline exam

Bhubaneswar: The annual Matric Examinations began in offline mode today across Odisha. The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has made all arrangements to conduct annual 10th examinations by following the Covid protocols. The matric examination is slated to be held till August 5.

The exam began at 10 AM and will end at 12 PM. The students entered the examination centre from 9 AM.

The temperatures of students were monitored and they sanitized their hands before entering the respective examination centres.

The COVID test of all teachers and staff involved in the offline matric exams have been done 48 hours before the exam, said sources.

A total of 15, 151 candidates are scheduled to appear the annual Matric Examinations at 504 centres including 6597 students for 10th regular offline exam at 278 centres, 8493 candidates for 10th Odisha Open School Certificate examination at 222 centres and 61 students for the Odisha Madhyama examination at four centres.

The results of the Matric offline exam are expected to be out by August 22, 2021.

