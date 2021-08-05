Matric offline examination concludes in Odisha, evaluation process to begin from Aug 11

By WCE 1
Pic Courtesy: input news

Cuttack: The matric offline examination 2021 concluded on Thursday. It was conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE).

The evaluation process of the offline Matric examination will start from August 3. It will be over within three days.

Related News

All religious institutions in Cuttack district to reopen on…

Dengue scare haunts Cuttack city, 8 cases detected

The evaluation process will be conducted at nine centres in seven districts, that is Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jajour, Kendrapara, Khordha, Nayagarh and Puri and it will be conducted under strict adherence to Covid-19 norms.

A total number of 1500 examiners will be a part of the evaluation process.

 

You might also like
State

Bharat Biotech’s chairman visited Bhubaneswar to inspect vaccine production…

State

Bhitarkanika national park in Odisha reopens today for visitors

State

Youth meets watery grave in Cuttack of Odisha

State

40kg ganja seized in Odisha, 3 arrested

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.