Matric offline examination concludes in Odisha, evaluation process to begin from Aug 11

Cuttack: The matric offline examination 2021 concluded on Thursday. It was conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE).

The evaluation process of the offline Matric examination will start from August 3. It will be over within three days.

The evaluation process will be conducted at nine centres in seven districts, that is Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jajour, Kendrapara, Khordha, Nayagarh and Puri and it will be conducted under strict adherence to Covid-19 norms.

A total number of 1500 examiners will be a part of the evaluation process.