Matric offline exam in Odisha to begin from tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The offline mode of the annual Matric Examinations will begin from tomorrow across Odisha. The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has made all arrangements to conduct the offline mode of the annual 10th examinations by following the COVID guidelines.

A total of 15, 151 candidates are scheduled to appear the annual Matric Examinations at 504 centres across the State.

According to the BSE, as many as 6597 students will appear the 10th regular offline exam at 278 centres, 8493 candidates will write the 10th Odisha Open School Certificate examination at 222 centres while 61 students would sit for the Odisha Madhyama examination at 4 centres.

The test will start at 10 AM and end at 12 PM. For this, students will enter the examination centre from 9 AM.

Both the BSE and the School and Mass Education Department have instructed the authorities of the concerned exam centres to comply with all Covid rules.

The COVID test of all teachers and staff involved in the offline matric exams have been done 48 hours before the exam, said sources.

Meanwhile, the question papers have already reached the exam centres which have been sanitized completely. Special isolation rooms are also have been prepared.

The results of the Matric offline exam are expected to be out by August 22, 2021.