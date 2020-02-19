Matric Odia paper goes viral

Matric Odia paper has not gone viral: BSE Odisha President

By KalingaTV Bureau
Cuttack: President of the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has said that the question paper leak allegation is false. After commencement of the Matric exam today it had been alleged that the MIL Odia question paper was leaked and image of the said paper had gone viral.

In a press meet today in Cuttack the Board President said that news are being shown in some TV channels that the question paper of MIL Odia, for which the examinees appeared today, went viral after posted to social media. As per the allegation the question was seen on social media after 15 minutes of the commencement of the examination.

The Board president intimated that after the exam was over, they tallied the viral question paper and the original one and found that it was not the same.

It is to be noted that the viral question paper was seen in Dharamgarh area.

