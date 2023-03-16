Matric exams in Odisha: examinee faints, dies!

Koraput: In a shocking incident, an examinee died while giving the matriculation examination in Odisha on Thursday said reliable reports.

The incident took place at SVM school in Nalco township of Damnodi in Koraput district of Odisha while the examinee was appearing for the matric examination.

The deceased student has been identified as Kuna Pujari. While giving the exam, he suddenly felt ill. He was immediately shifted to Nalco Hospital by ambulance.

The doctor declared him brought dead there. Kuna Pujari is a class 10 student at Malu Santa Government High School in Mathalput.