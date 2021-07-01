Matric Examination-2021 on offline to begin from July 30 in Odisha, Know the schedule

Cuttack: The Annual Matric Examinations in offline mode will begin from July 30, 2021, in Odisha. Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) released the exam schedule today.

The candidates who want to appear for the said exam can fill up form www.bseodisha.ac.in through this website. All information are available in this website.

The examinations will be held on offline mode abiding the Covid norms as suggested in the letter by SRC.

As per the notification, the annual regular and ex-regular High School Certificate Examinations (HSCE) will continue till August 5.

There will be only one sitting and same question paper for all the regular and ex-regular exams.

Every exam will begin at 10 am and will conclude at 12 noon, except the mathematics (MTH). The students will be allotted extra 15 minutes for the MTH and hence it will end at 12.15 pm.

Here is the complete schedule of the annual exam.

