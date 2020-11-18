matric and plus two exams odisha board
Matric And Plus Two Exams To Be Delayed This Year: Odisha Edu Min Samir Dash

Bhubaneswar: The Matric and Plus Two exams of the Odisha board would be delayed this year according to the information provided by the added the State School And Mass Education Minister Sameer Ranjan Dash.

The Education Minister further informed that, the exams will be held only if there is no imposition of nationwide restrictions on conduct of exams.

The exams will be held only after conduct of classes for at least 3 months, added Odisha Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

