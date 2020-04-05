Matia Sahi village in Odisha’s Ganjam district declared as COVID-19 Hotspot; Sealed

Berhampur: The Ganjam district administration in Odisha on Sunday declared a village as ‘COVID-19 Hotspot’.

Matia Sahi village under Kukudakhandi block in the district has been declared as ‘COVID-19 Hotspot’ after 130 migrant workers returned the village from ‘COVID-19 hotspots in Bhubaneswar’.

The district administration has sealed the village and restricted to entry and exit of any persons to the locality till further orders.

However, the administration has ensured home delivery of essential commodities to people of Matia Sahi during the period, an official said