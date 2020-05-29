Baripada: Two minor girls were killed of snake bite at their maternal uncle’s home in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. The girls are cousin sisters. The incident took place at Donamara village under Samakhunta block in this district.

As per reports, Nandini (11) and Rozy (12) are daughters of two brothers named Vikram Aditya Nayak and Kirtan Nayak respectively of Bada Nuagan under Kuliana block in Mayurbhanjdistrict. The two girls had visited their maternal uncle’s house in Donamara village.

The two girls were reportedly bitten by a poisonous snake on Thursday night when they were sleeping.

After knowing about it today morning the family members rushed them to Baripada Medical College hospital. However, the doctors declared them brought dead.

After getting tip off Police seized the two bodies and sent it for autopsy. A case has been lodged in this connection and investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on the village following the unfortunate death of the two sisters.