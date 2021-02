Dhenkanal: A 7-year-old girl was allegedly raped. The reports of the alleged sexual assault have come in from the Hindol police station area of ​​Dhenkanal district in Odisha.

The minor was abducted on Wednesday by a distant maternal uncle while fetching water from a nearby well.

The critically ill minor has been admitted to the Angul district headquarter hospital (DHH).

The Hindol police are investigating into the matter.