Mastermind Of Athagarh Pangolin Smuggling Racket Held

Cuttack: Forest officials have arrested Madhab Patra, the mastermind of pangolin smuggling racket which was recently busted by the forest officials of Athagarh Forest Division.

Patra was arrested from Mundali while forest officials have earlier arrested 15 persons involved in the racket in four phases.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Sasmita Lenka said that the members of the smuggling racket were using internet as the smart and easiest way of dealing with customers. “They exhibit wildlife items through WhatsApp and other websites. We strongly suspect the accused having links with agents in other countries. We have already submitted necessary documents to the WCCB for further investigation,” said Lenka.

The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch has also sent a letter rogatory (LR) to Myanmar government, seeking information about four citizens of the foreign country for their alleged links with pangolin smuggling racket in Odisha.