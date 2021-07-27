Master Canteen attack: Commissionerate Police evacuates street vendors

master canteen attack

Bhubaneswar: In a recent development of the horrifying broad daylight attack that took place at Master Canteen square in Bhubaneswar on Monday afternoon, the Capital Police evacuated all the street vendors from the area. The group clash took place over feud over the shops.

Reports said that, more than 13 people, including Raja and Naresh of Malisahi, chased and attacked the youths on the road.

The accused Raja was traced and nabbed by the Capital Police. He will be forwarded to the court today, added reports.

The critically injured youths are still under medical treatment in Capital Hospital.

The Capital Police team is conducting raids at various places in order to trace the other miscreants.

