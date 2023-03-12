Massive fire in Bhanjanagar of Odisha, efforts on to douse flames

Bhanjanagar: A massive fire has broken out in Bhanjanagar of Ganjam district in Odisha on Sunday afternoon said reports.

According to reports, in the massive fire as many as 30 rooms of 11 families have been reduced to ashes in the flames.

The reports say that the incident took place at Brahmandevi village under Sorada police limits in Bhanjanagar.

The reason of the fire however is yet to be ascertained. Odisha Fire Services Personnel have reached the spot and efforts are on to douse the flames.

Detailed report awaited.