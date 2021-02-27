Massive fire breaks out in Choudwar’s ARC Campus

By IANS
fire breaks out in choudwar

Choudwar: A massive fire broke out in the premises of the ARC (Aviation Research Centre) at Charbatia in Choudwar in Cuttack district of Odisha on Saturday. Fortunately, there have been no reports of any casualty.

At least six fire engines have been engaged to douse the flames and bring the situation under control. Firefighters have been tackling the blaze, reports said.

No exact reason for the fire was ascertained while the filing of this report. The exact reason for the fire is being verified.

According to sources, some miscreants reportedly set a bush on fire that soon spread towards the ARC campus. The area has been cordoned off for safety.

You might also like
State

Over 34 Kgs Of Brown Sugar Seized In 2020: Odisha Minister

State

Excise Department Busts Spurious Liquor Manufacturing Unit In Berhampur; 5 Arrested

Uncategorized

Dr. Achyuta Samanta Inaugurates Slew Of Projects In Kandhamal district

State

Two inmates escape from jail in Kandhamal dist of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.