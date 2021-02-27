Choudwar: A massive fire broke out in the premises of the ARC (Aviation Research Centre) at Charbatia in Choudwar in Cuttack district of Odisha on Saturday. Fortunately, there have been no reports of any casualty.

At least six fire engines have been engaged to douse the flames and bring the situation under control. Firefighters have been tackling the blaze, reports said.

No exact reason for the fire was ascertained while the filing of this report. The exact reason for the fire is being verified.

According to sources, some miscreants reportedly set a bush on fire that soon spread towards the ARC campus. The area has been cordoned off for safety.