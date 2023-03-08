Massive fire breaks out at shopping mall in Puri

Puri: Massive fire reportedly broke out at a shopping mall in Puri City this evening. Three fire brigades have been engaged to douse the inferno.

According to reports, the fire mishap took place at Laxmi Market Complex, which is situated near the Marchikot Chhak of the Pilgrim City.

The fire has reportedly engulfed a dress showroom which is on the first floor of the business establishment. There are more than 25 shops in the Market Complex.

While the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be known, it is assumed that it might have been caused due to a short circuit.

Heavy security arrangements have been made on the spot and all possible efforts are being taken to rescue people who are stranded and douse the inferno.

Till the filing of this report, two persons were rescued safely.

It is a developing story. Stay tuned to get updates.