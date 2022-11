Massive fire breaks out at scrap godown in Jajpur, one fire personnel injured

Jajpur: A massive fire broke out in the scrap godown in Jajpur district on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place at the scrap godown at Dhaneswar Chhak of Jajpur road.

Sources say, there was fire all of a sudden inside the scrap godown. The exact reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

On being informed, fire personnels reached the spot and tried to douse the flames. While dousing the flames, one fire personnel was injured.

More details awaited.