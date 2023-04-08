Massive fire breaks out at saree showroom in Odisha’s Angul: Watch

Angul: A major fire broke out in a Saree Showroom in Angul of Odisha on Saturday. As a result property worth lakhs turned to ashes. The fire broke out in the Angul Bazar.

As per reports, there is a Sarees Showroom named Mangalam at the Angul Bazar. An electric short circuit took place in an electric poll in front of the Showroom. Accordingly, first two flexes that had been fixed in front of the showroom caught fire from the short circuit. Later, the fire spread to two motorcycles.

Within no time, the fire spread to the showroom and the store in the upper floor started to burn. After getting information two fire tenders reached the spot and tried to douse the fire. Later, other two fire tenders from NALCO and JSPL also reached the spot and doused the fire. However, by then the showroom and the two bikes had already turned to ashes.