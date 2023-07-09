Massive fire breaks out at medicine godown in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A major fire broke out at a medicine godown in Mancheswar area of Bhubaneswar late on Sunday evening, said sources.

According to sources, the fire took place at Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL). However, the reason of the fire is not known immediately.

The intensity of the fire is so much that as many as five fire brigades have been rushed into the spot to douse the flame.

Though no loss of life was reported immediately, property worth lakhs of rupees are stated to be turned into ashes due to the fire mishap.

More details awaited.