Massive fire breaks out at Khurda in Odisha: WATCH

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
massive fire in khurda
Pic Credits: Instagram

Khurda: A shockingly massive fire broke out in the late afternoon hours in Khurda district of Odisha on Friday, said reliable reports.

According to reports, a massive fire broke out at a scrap godown near Barunei hills in Khurda district of Odisha.

Efforts are still underway by the fire department to douse the flame.

