Massive Fire Breaks Out At Green Market In Jajpur, Vegetable Godown, Vehicles Gutted

By WCE 3
Jajpur: A massive fire broke out at Green Market in Jajpur Road of Jajpur district on Monday which reduced a vegetable godown and two transport vehicles to ashes.

According to reports, the inferno, reason of which is yet to be known, took place at around 3 pm today. It reduced the vegetable godown and a truck and a tractor to ashes within no time.

However, the blaze was brought under control by the firefighters before it spread to a two-wheeler showroom situated near the marketplace and cause further damage to the properties.

Two units of fire tenders were immediately sent to the spot after getting information about the mishap which doused the fire within short period of time.

