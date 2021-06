Massive Fire Breaks Out At FireCracker Godown In Konark

Konark: A massive fire broke out in a cracker godown at Brahmagundi at Charichhaka in Konark on thursday afternoon.

Around 5 fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flames.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Till now, no casualty has been reported.

More details awaited .