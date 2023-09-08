Massive fire breaks out at containers used as shelters by labourers in Cuttack

Cuttack: A major fire broke out in the containers used as shelters by labourers near Jagatpur Nimapur of Cuttack City this evening.

According to reports, workers of construction firm L&T were living in the containers. However, around 8 PM one of the containers caught fire due to some unknown reason. Soon, the inferno spread to other containers in the campus.

On being informed, a total of five fire tenders and more than 40 firemen of the fire department rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire after about three hours of tireless efforts.

However, by the time the blaze was brought under control, a total of 18 containers had already gutted in the fire, informed sources.

About a thousand workers engaged by the L&T Company in the construction of new buildings of the SCB Medical College and Hospital were staying in the containers. Though no loss of life nor anyone getting injured due to the fire was reported while filing this reports, property worth lakhs of rupees are said to have been turned into ashes due to the fire.