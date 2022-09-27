Massive fire breaks out at a Bank in Odisha’s Baripada

Baripada: A Massive fire broke out at Bank of Baroda branch on Baripada Station Road in the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, but no casualty was reported. The cause of the fire is currently unclear. The fire brigade have brought the fire under control.

According to sources, a fire broke out in the bank branch on Baripada Station Road at around 11 pm. Locals immediately informed the fire department. The firemen were able to control the fire after about half an hour of a tough fight.

Though no one was injured in this incident, but the bank and the bank’s ATM were also completely burnt. It is suspected that the fire started due to a short circuit. However, the extent of the damage is yet to be known.