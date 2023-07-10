Massive fire at medicine godown in Bhubaneswar extinguished after 7 hours

Bhubaneswar: The massive fire at the medicine godown in Bhubaneswar has been extinguished after seven long hours of toil, said reliable reports.

The massive fire in the Mancheswar area in Bhubaneswar has been completely extinguished without any casualties after seven hours of operation, informed the Deputy Fire Officer on Monday.

As many as seven numbers of fire tenders were used for the firefighting operation. The loss of the property due to the blaze is estimated to be more than a few lakhs. It is worth mentioning that, the cause of fire is still under investigation, informed Abani Kumar Swain the deputy fire officer.

A major fire broke out at a medicine godown in Mancheswar area of Bhubaneswar late on Sunday evening, said sources. The fire took place at Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL). However, the reason of the fire is not known immediately.

The intensity of the fire is so much that as many as five fire brigades have been rushed into the spot to douse the flame. Though no loss of life was reported immediately, property worth lakhs of rupees are stated to be turned into ashes due to the fire mishap.

However a detailed report on the exact amount of loss of property is yet to be released. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Reports awaited on these matters.