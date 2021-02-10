Mass Rheumatism Medicine Distribution Program To Start In Bhubaneswar From Today

By IANS
medicine for rheumatism

Bhubaneswar:  The mass anti-rheumatism programme will begin on Wednesday in Bhubaneswar. According to the guidelines issued by the World Health Organization, the drug distribution program will be held.

Medication will be given to those who are over 2 years of age. Pregnant women and sick people will be excluded from the medication. The program will run for 10 days from 10th to 19th February.

BMC Commissioner, Premchandra Chowdhury has started the program at the BDA office.

1,910 health administrators and 181 supervisors have been employed in the distribution program.

 

