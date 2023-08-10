Mass Drug Administration (MDA) for elimination of Lymphatic Filariasis in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Mass Drug Administration (MDA) has been launched today by Minister, Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha, Niranjan Pujari virtually in presence of Commissioner-cum-Secy, Smt Shalini Pandit and Dr D Brundha, MD, National Health Mission Odisha. All Directors and senior officers were present.

Under the above programme, 11 districts (Angul, Bargarh, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jharsuguda, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Sonpur & Bolangir) will undergo mass supervised drug administration for elimination of Lymphatic Filariasis by utilising three drugs for all population above two years, except pregnant women and sick patients.

The Minister appealed all the districts to involve other line departments, NGOs and Press for creating awareness, so that we can achieve 90% consumption.