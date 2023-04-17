Married woman recovered in unconscious state under bridge in Odisha

Rourkela: In a tragic incident, a married woman was rescued in and unconscious condition from under a bridge in Rourkela of Sundargarh district in Odisha.

According to reports, the woman was found in an injured and unconscious state from Chhenda area in Rourkela from under Beldihi bridge.

The yet-to-be-identified married woman was found near her father’s house. The injured woman was admitted to Rourkela Government Hospital.

Furthermore, when the health condition of the woman improves, the police will inquire about the reason.