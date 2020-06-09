Angul: Extra marital affair of a woman turned ugly in Odisha. Along with her love boy a woman was thrashed by her family members and family members of her in-laws. The incident took place in Tapdhol village under Athmallik block of this district in Odisha.

As per reports, the said married lady has a four year old son. Her husband stays in another place for his job. However, the lady developed love with a youth which initiated following a miss call. The said lover boy hails from Urukula village under Kishore Nagar block of Angul district.

On Monday night, the love boy had visited house of the woman. Her father-in-law caught the two when they were in an uncompromising position. Immediately he locked the room, called for other family members and thrashed the two.

Following the incident the woman was asked by the family members to walk along the village street so that everybody can know about the incident. Finally, the incident took an interesting twist.

Both the families did not wanted to lodge an FIR rather they solemnized wedding of the love bod with the woman.