Married woman found hanging from tree in Keonjhar

Kenojhar: The body of a married woman was recovered from a mango tree in Chhatia village under Ghatagaon police station limits of Keonjhar district today.

One Kandei Nayak had married to a man from Telkoi area four years ago. However, she was living with her family at Khantaghar village reportedly by leaving her child at her in-law’s house.

According to sources, Kandei was living with Papu Nayak of Chhatia village. The couple was staying in Tamil Nadu for the last two years.

Noteworthy, Kandei returned to Chhatia village a week ago. However, her hanging body was recovered near her house this morning

On being informed, cops from the Dhenkikote police outpost reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter by seizing the body.