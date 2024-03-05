Married woman found dead under mysterious circumstances in Daspalla of Odisha

Daspalla: A married woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Daspalla of Odisha, said reports on Tuesday. According to reports, the suspicious death of a married woman was reported in Duspalla block under Banigochra police station limits.

On receiving the news, the Banigochra police reached the spot and are continuing the investigation, but no further information in this regard has been found so far.

It is further worth mentioning that the reason of the death is yet to be ascertained. The police has seized the body and sent it for postmortem.

The reason and the time of death can be ascertained only after the postmortem report is obtained. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.

In a shocking incident on February 29, there has been a mysterious death of a pregnant woman in Balasore district of Odisha said reports.

According to reports, there was a suspicious death of a pregnant woman in Makusamunda village under Shamsundarpur panchayat of Khaira police station.

Further it is worth mentioning that, the Khaira police have detained the deceased pregnant woman’s husband in the police station. Reports say that the woman’s family has brought murder charges against the husband.

The body has been sent for postmortem by the police to know the exact cause of death. The time and reason of the death shall be clear from the autopsy report. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.

On November 3 last year, in a shocking incident, a pregnant woman has been found dead in Bhadrak district of Odisha, said reliable reports. The incident had been reported from the Kabi Sahi area under Nalanga panchayat under Bhandaripokhori police station limits. The dead body of the pregnant woman was spotted there by the locals of the village, said reliable reports.

It is further worth mentioning that the woman was a resident of Nalanga panchayat and had had a love marriage in the village. It is believed and sources have confirmed that the woman was pregnant.