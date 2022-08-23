Married woman dies after falling into well in Kandhamal

Phulbani: In a tragic incident, a married woman met with a watery grave in a well today in Bandhaguda village under Tikabali block of Kandhamal district in Odisha.

One Sudipta Nayak wife of Rasmi Nayak was going to wash cloths near the well.

Suddenly, Sudipta fell into the well all of a sudden due to some unknown reasons.

Soon, the local Fire Brigade personnel reached the spot on being informed and rescued Sudipta and rushed her to G.Udayagiri hospital for treatment.

However, Sudipta was declared brought dead by the doctors.

A pall of gloom descended on the village following the uncertain death of Sudipta.