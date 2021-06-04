Married Couple Attempt Suicide By Jumping Into Mahanadi In Odisha’s Cuttack

Cuttack: A married couple allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping into Mahanadi River near Jobra on Friday.

However, the locals spotted the couple and informed the fire department officials who rescued the duo and admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

The woman is identified as Swagatika Mohanty from Cuttack while the identity of her husband is unknown.

According to reports, the couple had undergone love marriage a year ago. However, the couple were engaged in marital discord for last few days, which led to the couple to take a drastic step.

Police have registered a case and investigation is underway.