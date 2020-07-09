Kendrapara: Kendrapara district administration stopped a marriage reception at Ayatpur village under Patkura police limits of the district for violating the COVID guidelines set to check the spread of coronavirus.

As per reports, one Arun Samantray of Ayatpur village had married today following which he had reportedly arranged a reception for 50 people. However, a team of Patkura Police along with the RI rushed to the spot after getting allegation of violation of coronavirus rules by Samantray and his family members.

They stopped the reception midway and started an investigation into the matter.

Due to the arrival of the police, the invited guests from the village had to return from the spot where the reception was being held.

Meanwhile, the incident has become a subject of hot gossip among the locals.

It is worthwhile to mention here that both the Union and State governments have permitted for the wedding ceremonies with certain restrictions to contain COVID19. Only 50 people can take part in the marriage ceremony.

In a related development, the Odisha government banned marriage procession from today onwards.