marriage procession banned in odisha

Bhubaneswar: In the wake of surge in the number of Coronapositive cases in the state Odisha government has issued a fresh set of guideline today about holding of marriage ceremony.

As per the guideline, marriage procession has been banned in the state still further notice. The notice read, “There will be no marriage procession till further orders.”

It is to be noted that a marriage procession in Ganjam district had hit the headlines few days back, where the bridegroom along with lots of other family members and relatives were seen flouting covid restrictions.

The fresh set of guideline contains instructions relating to marriage and related functions, funeral and related functions and liability for violation of the restrictions. Here are some of the important points:

Marriage and its related functions shall be held only with prior permission of the local Police station.

Total participants in the marriage function at the marriage venue including the groom, bride, family members of groom & bride, friends, relatives, guests, priests, personnel of support services like food preparation and distribution, etc. put together will not exceed 50 (fifty) cumulatively.

Persons with symptoms of Influenza-Like Infection (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) shall not be allowed to the marriage venue/ function.

Vulnerable groups of people, such as persons above 65 years of age, children below 10 years, persons with co-morbidities, and pregnant women are advised not to attend the function.

At least 2-meter physical distance shall be maintained.

The host and the owner/ manager of the marriage venue/ premises shall be held responsible for ensuring the guidelines and will be liable for legal action in case of any violation.

The participants in the marriage function will also be held responsible for violation of conditions, if any, on their part and shall be liable for legal action.