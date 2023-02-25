Marriage cancelled as baraatis stab bride’s family members in Odisha

Balangir: In an unfortunate incident, a couple’s marriage was canceled after the baraatis stabbed the bride’s family members in Odisha’s Balangir district yesterday night.

The bridegroom from Raipur’s Kukurbeda had come to Muribahal village in Kantabanji for the wedding. However, as per the allegations, they reached late at night and wanted to dance for a long time, following which there was some altercation between the two groups.

Soon, some members of the bridegroom attacked the bride’s family members including her elder brother. They were admitted at a hospital in a critical condition.

Later, the bride’s family members canceled the marriage and informed the local police about the incident. Acting on the allegation, police swung into action and arrested four baraatis for interrogation.