Markets in Pattamundai in Odisha’s Kendrapara to remain open from 6 am to 2pm

Pattamundai: The Pattamundai Traders’ Association in Kendrapara district has decided to open markets from 6 am to 2 pm viewing the rise in COVID-19 cases in the area.

All the trading and business establishments in Pattamundai will open from 6 AM to 2 PM from today.

The traders’ association has asked all the shop owners to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines and maintain social distancing norms and not to provide groceries and vegetables to the customers if they do not put up the masks and observe social distancing.