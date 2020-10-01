Markets in Pattamundai in Odisha’s Kendrapara to remain open from 6 am to 2pm
Pattamundai: The Pattamundai Traders’ Association in Kendrapara district has decided to open markets from 6 am to 2 pm viewing the rise in COVID-19 cases in the area.
All the trading and business establishments in Pattamundai will open from 6 AM to 2 PM from today.
The traders’ association has asked all the shop owners to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines and maintain social distancing norms and not to provide groceries and vegetables to the customers if they do not put up the masks and observe social distancing.