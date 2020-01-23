Market Building Violence: Commissionerate Police issues detention order under NSA against 3

Bhubaneswar: Initiating stringent action against the miscreants involved in attacking and vandalizing a number of shops at Market Building area a few days back, the Commissionerate Police booked at least three of them under National Security Act (NSA).

Those against whom the detention order was issued have been identified as Chandan Das, Biswanath Pradhan and Pratyush Kanhara.

“Detention Orders under NSA have been issued against 3 persons – Chandan Das, Biswanath Pradhan & Pratyush Kanhara to prevent them from acting in any manner prejudicial to public order,” a Tweet by Commissionerate Police read.

Notably, at least 30 masked persons, many of whom were minors, attacked a number of shops at the busy market building area on January 10 following a dispute with a shopkeeper. The attackers claimed that the shopkeeper misbehaved with them.

Police have taken 25 persons into custody so far in connection with the violence.

The incident was compared with the JNU incident which happened a few days prior to it involving masked attackers thrashing students mercilessly.