Market Building sealed in Bhubaneswar for violation of COVID19 guideline

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed the Market Building in Bhubaneswar for violation of COVID-19 norms on Friday.

Anshuman Rath, zonal deputy commissioner BMC, reportedly sealed the Market Building as people throng the complex in large numbers and violated the Coronavirus social distancing norms while shopping for the Raja festival.

Earlier on Thursday, the Odisha government had relaxed the night curfew and permitted the shop owners to open the shops across the State till 10 pm instead of 7 pm.

The relaxation was made so that people could do their shopping for the upcoming Raja festival.