Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday informed that 48 more people from the State capital city have been infected with the Coronavirus while 64 patients have been cured from disease in the last 24 hours.

The people who have tested positive for the deadly virus include 11 from different quarantine centres and the rest 37 cases are local contacts.

Here is the complete list of the new covid cases reported from the jurisdiction of BMC: