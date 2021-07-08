Marital discord: MP Anubhav Mohanty files complaint against wife Barsha, know why

Cuttack: Kendrapara MP and Ollywood actor Anubhav Mohanty filed a police complaint against his wife and actress Barsha Priyarshani at Purighat Police Station here on Thursday.

In his FIR copy, Anubhav alleged that Varsha is conspiring against him by staying at his house. He also requested the police to review the CCTV footage of the house to know how she has been discussing things against him with others.

The Parliamentarian also claimed that there is a treat to his family members as some unknown people with helmets on their heads have been roaming near his house for the last several days.

Moreover, the actor, based on the CCTV footage, alleged that several duplicate keys of his house have been made due to which there is a possibility that several valuable things may be stolen from the house.

Barsha Priyadarshini, on the other hand, refuted Anubhav’s allegations.

It is to be noted here that the star couple has been fighting and the matter is under sub judice.