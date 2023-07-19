Marathon raid in Bhubaneswar by excise department, woman arrested

In a marathon excise raid in Bhubaneswar, one woman drug peddler has been arrested as many as 5000 ganja cigarettes have been seized.

Bhubaneswar: In a marathon excise raid in Bhubaneswar, one woman drug peddler has been arrested and as many as 5000 ganja cigarettes have been seized.

According to reports, in a marathon raid by Bhubaneswar Excise Department has been conducted in Bisheshwar slum area near Apollo Hospital.

The excise department has seized as many as five thousand marijuana (ganja) cigarettes. In the said raid, the Excise department has also seized 24 kilograms of cannabis.

The Excise Department since the past few days has been getting regular allegations of dealings in cannabis from the various slums of Bhubaneswar.

There was a further complaint about college kids buying cigarettes. After receiving the tip off and reliable information, the Excise department in Bhubaneswar swung into action.

The Department has further warned of strict action against drug trafficking and selling to underage students. Vikas Naik, the excise officer in-charge of the raid informed.

