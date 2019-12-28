Maoists torch 3 vehicles in Rayagada protesting road construction work

Rayagada: Unleashing Red-fear after a few days’ lull Maoists have torched at least three vehicles by raiding a road construction camp in Thuapadi village under Muniguda police limits in Rayagada district last night.

As per the report, a group of heavily armed members of outlawed CPI (Maoist) group reached the road construction camp located along Jagdalpur-Tikarpada-Dhuapadi road late in the night and stopped the work by threatening labourers.

Resorting to sloganeering the Red rebels set two JCBs and one roller engaged on work on the spot. They fled the spot a few minutes later.

Notably, the Jagdalpur-Tikarpada-Dhuapadi road which is being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) had been protested by Maoists earlier. They had also issued a press release against the Contractor engaged on the work namely Karunakar Kansabehera along with Kotagarh BJD president Manoj Sabat.

Police have rushed to the spot to start investigation post the incident.